After the test, Va cave and Nuoc Nut cave continued to be exploited

On December 13, the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province announced that a document has been issued to allow the Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park to collaborate with Chua Me Dat Limited Liability Company to continue the exploitation of the product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences”. The continuation period is from December 15, 2023, until the approval of the eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment project for Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the 2021-2030 period.

According to the Quang Binh People’s Committee, the eco-tourism product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences” is limited to the strictly protected zone 2 of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. This is a nature exploration tour combined with cave visits.

Inside Va cave

The exploration tour of Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave is open to a limited number of visitors from January to the end of August. In addition to the one-day tour (visiting only Nuoc Nut Cave), the tourism product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences” also offers a two-day, one-night program (visiting both Nuoc Nut Cave and Va Cave) in accordance with the province’s regulations. This adventure tourism product is classified as the lowest difficulty level in the general tourism category, alongside the world’s largest cave exploration tour of Son Doong, aiming to meet the needs of tourists for experiences, exploration, and conquering the natural wonders in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang World Heritage Site when visiting Quang Binh. @Thanhnien.vn