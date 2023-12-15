After the test, Va cave and Nuoc Nut cave continued to be exploited

The People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province has granted permission for the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park to continue its partnership with Chua Me Dat Company (Oxalis) to exploit the tourism product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences” after a trial period since 2018.
On December 13, the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province announced that a document has been issued to allow the Management Board of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park to collaborate with Chua Me Dat Limited Liability Company to continue the exploitation of the product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences”. The continuation period is from December 15, 2023, until the approval of the eco-tourism, resort, and entertainment project for Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the 2021-2030 period.
According to the Quang Binh People’s Committee, the eco-tourism product “Va Cave – Nuoc Nut Cave – unique experiences” is limited to the strictly protected zone 2 of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. This is a nature exploration tour combined with cave visits.
Inside Va cave