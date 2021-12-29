After the first Omicron infection detected, Hanoi continues to record highest number of new Covid cases

An additional 14,440 Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Vietnam on Tuesday and Hanoi continued to record the highest number of cases.

Hanoi on Tuesday reported the first Omicron infection. According to the Ministry of Health, a person who arrived in the city from the UK on December 19 has been found infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant which is also the first case in Vietnam. The person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after landing at the Noi Bai Airport and had been sent to quarantine upon arrival.

According to the report by health ministry, 14,421 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 61 out of 63 localities in the country with five localities seeing the highest numbers including Hanoi (1,920), Tay Ninh (923), Vinh Long (911), Khanh Hoa (790), Can Tho (763), and HCM City (671). There were 19 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed a decrease of 446 cases compared to Monday’s figure. There were 9,305 infections found in the community.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,675,321 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (501,288), Binh Duong (290,349), Dong Nai (97,167), Tay Ninh (72,460), and Dong Thap (42,426).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,680,985. The country now stands 31st among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 28, an additional 4,668 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,264,282.

A further 214 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 31,632. The deaths were reported in some localities.

The data showed, Vietnam on December 27 administered 891,311 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 147.27 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 66.86 million people having received two doses.

