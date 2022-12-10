After the first 11 months of the year, which areas of Ho Chi Minh City have been invested the most?

According to the report on socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City Statistical Department, accumulated from the beginning of the year to November 2022, the whole city has 807 newly licensed FDI projects with the registered capital of 477 million USD; there were 2,219 times of foreign investors contributing capital to buy shares, the capital contribution reached 1.5 billion USD; 164 projects applied for capital adjustment, the adjusted capital increased by 1.5 billion USD. Generally, in 11 months, the total newly and additionally registered capital, including capital contribution and share purchase of the FDI sector, reached 3.5 billion USD, leading the country in attracting FDI.

In terms of investment fields, in the first 11 months of 2022, the processing and manufacturing industry is the most invested industry in Ho Chi Minh City, with total investment capital including adjusted registered capital and contributed capital share purchase reaching about 993.7 million USD. In which, the city has granted 14 new projects, with a total newly registered capital of 26.1 million USD; adjusted capital for 18 projects, with the adjusted registered capital reaching 915 million USD; approved for 66 times of foreign investors to contribute capital to buy shares, with the capital contribution reaching 52.7 million USD.

After the processing and manufacturing industry, professional activities, science and technology are the second most invested fields in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total investment capital of 827.6 million USD. Next is the field of information and communication; wholesale and retail, repair of automobiles, motorcycles and motorbikes; real estate business. Accordingly, the total investment capital including adjusted registered capital and contributed capital to purchase shares in these fields is USD 486 million, USD 457 million and USD 239 million, respectively.

If divided by countries and territories that have invested in Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore has invested the most in the city in the 11 months of 2022, with a total investment capital of 1.9 billion USD. In which, 148 newly granted projects, with total newly registered capital reaching 159.1 million USD; 37 projects with adjusted capital, with adjusted registered capital reaching 1.1 billion USD; 258 turns of foreign investors contributed capital to buy shares, with the capital contribution reaching 593 million USD.

After Singapore, the country with the second highest investment in Ho Chi Minh City in the first 11 months of the year was South Korea, with a total investment capital of 424 million USD. In which, 112 newly granted projects, with a total newly registered capital of 54.9 million USD; 31 projects with adjusted capital, with adjusted registered capital of USD 86.5 million; 848 turns of foreign investors contributed capital to buy shares, with capital contribution reaching 283 million USD.

Besides, from the beginning of the year to November 2022, Ho Chi Minh City also received investment capital flows from the British Virgin Islands, Japan and Malaysia, with a total investment capital of 240 million USD and 180 million USD respectively $161 million.

Source: CafeF