Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 50.51 Billion in 2032

Vancouver, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.51 Billion by 2032, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

However, the lack of government spending on infrastructure installations and lack of inter-operability standards in different regions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Scope of Report

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 8.35 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.4% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 50.51 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2019 – 2021 Forecast period 2023 – 2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Service, Solution, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for advanced metering infrastructure is fragmented, with a significant number of large and medium-sized players, which account for a significant global share of the market. The key players of the market are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the top players in the advanced metering infrastructure market comprise:

IBM Corporation General Electric Schneider Electric SE Elster Group Gmbh Cisco Systems, Inc. Siemens AG Itron, Inc. Eaton Corporation plc Aclara Technologies LLC Landis+Gyr



Strategic Development

In September 2020, Schneider Electric SE acquired the electrical and automation division of Larsen & Toubro Limited. With this acquisition, Schneider Electric will expand manufacturing facilities and deployment operations globally.

In December 2017, Hubbell Inc. declared to acquire Aclara Technologies LLC. This deal will expand Hubbell’s product portfolio and presence in the North American market, specifically in the U.S and Canada.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia’s largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

Owing to the rapid implementation of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as water, electricity, gas, and others, in different countries, specifically in the United States and Canada, the North American market is anticipated to be the largest market and will dominate over the forecasted period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Gas Meter Smart Electric Meter Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Meter Deployment System Integration Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Meter Communication Infrastructure Meter Data Analytics Meter Data Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Residential Industrial Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



