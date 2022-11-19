Admire the most expensive bridge in Bac Ninh province

Phat Tich Bridge – Dai Dong Thanh is the bridge with the largest total investment in Bac Ninh with 1,927 billion. The bridge is shaped like a dragon in the Ly Dynasty, next to Phat Tich Pagoda and Kinh Duong Vuong Tomb.
With a total investment of nearly 2,000 billion VND, the Phat Tich – Dai Dong Thanh bridge project across the Duong River (Bac Ninh) has so far completed more than 80% of the work volume.
Phat Tich-Dai Dong Thanh Bridge was started construction in January 2018, by Bac Ninh Province Traffic Construction Management Board as the investor and management, exploitation and operation. The starting point of the bridge is located in Canh Hung commune (Tien Du district) and the end point of the project is in Dai Dong Thanh commune (Thuan Thanh district). The bridge’s location is about 500m upstream from Kinh Duong Vuong Tomb, contributing to connecting traffic to historical sites south and north of Duong River in Bac Ninh province.
According to the design, the body of the bridge is made of reinforced concrete, combining the steel arch and the cable system to the bridge deck; navigable gauge (50 m wide, 9.5 m high), the main bridge is 440 m long, the northern leading bridge is longer than 623 m, and the southern bridge is more than 173 m long. The cross-section of the bridge is 22.5m wide, designed with 4 car lanes, and 2m sidewalk on each side.
Currently, the entire section of the bridge has completed the construction of concrete deck slabs, concrete railings, and medians.
The path of Phat Tich – Dai Dong Thanh bridge connects to Phat Tich intersection, about 2.8 km from the main bridge, is being urgently deployed by construction units to pave the road surface.
On the bridge deck, construction units highly concentrated human and material resources and modern construction equipment, vehicles and machinery for the steel arch installation, trying to complete and open to traffic by the end of 2022.
In order to ensure the project progress, there are 7 continuous construction projects on the construction site, regardless of day and night. The completed bridge is of great significance, contributing to the formation of a closed traffic network between Bac Duong and Nam Duong areas of Bac Ninh province; at the same time, connecting the region with the provinces of the Red River Delta and its vicinity such as: Hanoi city, Bac Giang province, Thai Nguyen, Hung Yen, Hai Duong through National Highway 1, National Highway 38, National Highway 5, National Highway 17 and Provincial Roads 276, 287…
According to the representative of the construction supervision consultant of Phat Tich Bridge – Dai Dong Thanh, this is a bridge with beautiful architecture and high aesthetics, but it is associated with a complex structure. Moreover, due to the fact that the construction has to be done under the river with deep water, the safety factor is always a top priority.
Talking to reporters, Mr. Luong, (36 years old), who often has to move between the two sides of the river, said that he often has to take a boat across the river, so it takes a lot of time and money. Moreover, in the high water season, it is difficult to take the boat safely. He looks forward to the day when the bridge is completed and put into operation to help facilitate travel, save time and costs.
The bridge has an architectural shape with 5 bearing arches bearing the image of a pair of dragons in the Ly dynasty, the body of a dragon is coiled in the shape of an S, in the middle of the dome is a pair of dragons raised high, symmetrically through the pearl, symbolizing the moon and the sun. Each dragon body has 12 fins representing 12 months of favorable wind and rain in the year. Photo: Simulation design of Phat Tich bridge – Dai Dong Thanh.
