Admire the hotel owned by two football millionaires Messi and CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo has a fortune of about 500 million USD, is one of the highest earning athletes in the world. CR7’s assets are accumulated from football salaries, fashion business, advertising contracts for brands and a hotel system with personal style around the world. Photo: Cristianoronaldo/Instagram

The player’s Pestana CR7 is a partnership with the Portuguese hotel group Pestana, which has branches worldwide – in Marrakech, NYC Times Square, Madrid, Lisbon and Madeira. Photo: PestanaCR7/Instagram

Unlike many other celebrity-owned hotels, CR7 stays true to its brand as the interior decoration is all about football. Photo: PestanaCR7/Instagram

At Pestana CR7 in Madrid, CR7 has revived a building from the 1920s into a space of luxury and comfort while preserving its original design. Photo: PestanaCR7/Instagram

On the 9th floor of the hotel is a food court, sports bar, pizzeria. The rooftop of the building is also the only place with a swimming pool and 360-degree panoramic views of the Spanish capital. The hotel also has a gym and encourages a variety of training programs and sports activities. Photo: PestanaCR7/Instagram

The hotel has 168 rooms located in the busy center of Gran Vía with the goal of attracting tourists from all over the world as well as local citizens. Photo: PestanaCR7/Instagram

Lionel Messi is the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2022. His fortune is increasing daily, coming from many sources such as long-term advertising contracts with brands such as Adidas, Budweiser, PepsiCo and Hard Rock International… Along with that, he also owns a chain of hotels with many branches around the world. Photo: Reuters

Continuing as a method of cooperation, Messi has joined hands with the Majestic hotel group to launch MiM Hotels. MiM Hotels has 5 branches in Spain including Sitges, Ibiza, Mallorca, Pyrenees, Andalusia and the sixth hotel will open soon in Andorra. Photo: Hotelmimibiza/Instagram

Most of Messi’s hotels are located near the sea. As MiM Hotel Sitges is just a two-minute walk from the beach, with 77 rooms. As for the stay, MiM Ibiza with 52 rooms also faces the beach and has a restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine… Photo: Hotelmimsotogrande/Instagram

Facilities in Messi’s hotels include a bar, wellness center and gym, swimming pool. Messi owns a $7 million home in the Bellamar neighborhood of Castelldefels, a seaside town just outside Barcelona. Messi often visits his hotel in Sitges. Photo: MiM Hotels

Source: CafeF