Located in the mesmerizing ancient town of Hoi An, the Hoai River, which is a branch of the Thu Bon River, has caused many pedestrian streets to be deeply flooded due to rising water levels. The ancient town of Hoi An has always been a beautiful sight to behold, but when the rainy season comes, the town is transformed into a magical wonderland.

This morning, at around 7 a.m., the water level in the river was measured at 1.52m, but it is now slowing down and falling at a rate of 0.02m per alarm 2. This marks the second time this year that Hoi An has been flooded with floodwater. The water in the Hoai River rose, causing local flooding of some walking streets in the ancient town such as Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Le Loi, Hoang Van Thu, and many others. The Bach Dang route, which stretches along the Hoai River, has been flooded 0.5 – 1m deep, providing an incredible opportunity for tourists to take a boat trip and sightseeing.

Many people enjoy renting boats to go around and see and take pictures of the old, unique roofs that are hundreds of years old. Wading through floodwaters and taking a boat trip to see the ancient town of Hoi An during the rainy season has also become the “joy of discovery” for many tourists. This has become a popular activity during the rainy season and an interesting way to discover the historical beauty of Hoi An.

The Hoi An government’s announcement has ensured the safety of residents and visitors during this flood season. As a result, some schools have temporarily canceled classes due to deep flooding. However, tourists continue to flock to Hoi An to explore the town’s unique beauty and experience the joy of wading through the floodwaters.

