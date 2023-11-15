Home » Admire Hoi An Ancient Town during flood season from above
LifeTravel

Admire Hoi An Ancient Town during flood season from above

The recent heavy rainfall in the Hoi An region caused the water level of the Hoai River to rise, resulting in some walking routes in the old town being submerged. However, despite this, many tourists, particularly young people, are opting to wade through the flood waters or take a boat trip to explore the ancient town during the rainy season. This has become a popular trend among visitors, who are embracing the experience and making the most of their trip despite the weather conditions.

by Linh Vu
The image of Hoi An at night with glowing lanterns reflecting on the water further enhances the ancient beauty of the World Cultural Heritage.

Located in the mesmerizing ancient town of Hoi An, the Hoai River, which is a branch of the Thu Bon River, has caused many pedestrian streets to be deeply flooded due to rising water levels. The ancient town of Hoi An has always been a beautiful sight to behold, but when the rainy season comes, the town is transformed into a magical wonderland.

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 1.

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 2.

Many walking routes in Hoi An ancient town are deeply flooded

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 5.

This morning, at around 7 a.m., the water level in the river was measured at 1.52m, but it is now slowing down and falling at a rate of 0.02m per alarm 2. This marks the second time this year that Hoi An has been flooded with floodwater. The water in the Hoai River rose, causing local flooding of some walking streets in the ancient town such as Bach Dang, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Le Loi, Hoang Van Thu, and many others. The Bach Dang route, which stretches along the Hoai River, has been flooded 0.5 – 1m deep, providing an incredible opportunity for tourists to take a boat trip and sightseeing.

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 6.

Hoi An ancient town lights up as seen from the Hoai River

Many people enjoy renting boats to go around and see and take pictures of the old, unique roofs that are hundreds of years old. Wading through floodwaters and taking a boat trip to see the ancient town of Hoi An during the rainy season has also become the “joy of discovery” for many tourists. This has become a popular activity during the rainy season and an interesting way to discover the historical beauty of Hoi An.

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 13.

Tourists take a boat trip to admire hundreds-of-years-old ancient roofs during flood season

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 16.

Foreign tourists consider viewing Hoi An ancient town during flood season an interesting experience.

Ngắm phố cổ Hội An mùa nước lũ từ trên cao - Ảnh 18.

Many tourists brave the heavy rain to experience Hoi An’s flood season to capture beautiful moments

The Hoi An government’s announcement has ensured the safety of residents and visitors during this flood season. As a result, some schools have temporarily canceled classes due to deep flooding. However, tourists continue to flock to Hoi An to explore the town’s unique beauty and experience the joy of wading through the floodwaters.

@thanhnien.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Ha Giang is planning to charge admission fees...

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council – People’s...

Hoi An joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network...

Increase more tourist trains to Sa Pa

International tourists are returning to Phu Quoc

Saudi Arabia proposes to issue electronic visas to...