Admire China’s labyrinthine intersections

by Phuoc Hong

Formed from several levels of overpasses, these imposing intersections contribute to the development of China’s economy. However, going through them is not easy because one glass wrong is going… many miles.Spot the intersections like a maze, making the GPS also "lucky" in China - Photo 1.

Located in Nan’an district, in Chongqing, China, this intersection is the meeting point of a series of arterial roads.From any direction, a person can go in 8 different directions.Therefore, one mistake can add many kilometers to the distance.

Another intersection in Shanghai is seen from above.The light from the electric lights makes it a wonder of the city in the dead of night.

Another view from the intersection in Shanghai.

Called the Dongyan’an Crossing, this construction is nothing more than a giant work of art in Shanghai.

The intersections are like looms in the air.

The path to the Nanpu Bridge in Shanghai.

Panoramic view of Nanpu bridge.

The bridge connects Guangzhou and Dong Quang, two major cities in the region.

The intersection between the Guiyang – Huangping Expressway in southwestern China.

Guiyang Qianchun Overpass in Guizhou Province.This is the most complicated overpass construction in this locality.

Source: CafeF

