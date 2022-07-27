Admire China’s labyrinthine intersections

Formed from several levels of overpasses, these imposing intersections contribute to the development of China’s economy. However, going through them is not easy because one glass wrong is going… many miles.
Located in Nan’an district, in Chongqing, China, this intersection is the meeting point of a series of arterial roads.From any direction, a person can go in 8 different directions.Therefore, one mistake can add many kilometers to the distance.
Another intersection in Shanghai is seen from above.The light from the electric lights makes it a wonder of the city in the dead of night.
Called the Dongyan’an Crossing, this construction is nothing more than a giant work of art in Shanghai.