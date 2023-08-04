Additional train trips to Southern tourist destinations on September 2nd holiday

Saigon Railway Transport Corporation will operate extra trains in the Southern region to meet the travel demand of passengers during the September 2nd holiday, according to TTXVN.

During the period from August 31st to September 4th, the company will add trains to destinations with high passenger demand, including Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa), and Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh).

For the Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon route, the SE30 train (from Saigon to Quy Nhon) will run on August 30th, 31st, and September 1st, 2nd. The SE29 train (from Quy Nhon to Saigon) will operate on August 31st and September 1st, 3rd, and 4th.

For the Ho Chi Minh City-Nha Trang route, there will be two SNT1/SNT2 trains and one SNT4 train (from Saigon to Nha Trang) on August 31st, and one SNT5 train (from Nha Trang to Saigon) on September 3rd.

For the Ho Chi Minh City-Phan Thiet route, there will be two SPT1/SPT2 trains.

Regarding the train schedule after the summer of 2023, the Vietnam Railways Corporation will run daily trains for pairs of Thong Nhat SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8 between Saigon and Hanoi.

Outside the National Day holiday period, from August 21st to August 30th and from September 5th to December 27th, Saigon Railway Transport Corporation will implement various promotional programs with up to 30% discount on ticket prices. For example, when purchasing tickets for SE3/SE4, SE7/SE8 trains (Saigon-Hanoi) with a transportation distance over 900km, SE21/SE22 trains (Saigon-Da Nang) with a transportation distance over 600km, and SNT1/SNT2 trains (Saigon-Nha Trang) with a transportation distance over 300km, passengers who buy tickets at least 5 days in advance will receive a discount ranging from 5% to 30% (except for sleeping berths on the 4-bed SE3, SNT1/2 trains).

