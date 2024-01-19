Adding 13,500 round-trip train tickets for Tet between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi

In order to meet the demand of people returning to their hometown for the 2024 Lunar New Year, the railway sector has added 13,500 train tickets at both ends of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

On the morning of January 19, Mr. Thai Van Truyen, General Director of Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, stated that the company officially organized 6 additional train trips from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh, Phan Thiet, and added more train cars with over 7,000 seats.

Specifically, additional trains include TN4, SE24 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on January 30 (Lunar December 20); SE14, SE16 from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh on January 31 (Lunar December 21); SPT4 from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet on February 11 and 12 (Lunar January 2 and 3).

The railway industry adds train tickets to meet people’s travel needs during the 2024 Lunar New Year. (Illustration)

Similarly, representatives of Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company stated that they have mobilized 100% of the current number of train cars to serve additional trips during the Lunar New Year. The company also added 6 trips: TN3 departing from Hanoi on January 28; SE13, SE15 departing from Vinh station on January 29; from Saigon, trains TN4 depart on January 30, SE14, SE16 depart on January 31, with about 3,000 tickets, and additional cars on other trains with 3,500 tickets.

“Thus, the total number of additional tickets provided during the 2024 Lunar New Year period is 6,500 tickets,” the representative of Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company informed.

Tickets are still available on all days

As of now, after more than 2 months of sales, Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has sold over 207,000 tickets. There are still tickets available for all days before Tet. In addition, during the peak days from the 23rd to the 28th of Lunar December (from February 2 to February 7), there are still few tickets departing from Saigon.

Mr. Truyen said that after Tet, there are still tickets available on all days, including from February 10 to February 13 and from February 18 onwards (from the 1st to the 4th day of Tet and from the 9th day of Lunar January onwards), there are tickets to all stations. From February 14 to February 17 (from the 5th to the 8th day of Lunar January), there are still few tickets available.

Similarly, at Hanoi Station, by the end of January 18, 62,200 tickets had been sold. Currently, tickets are still available for all days during the Tet holiday.

Notes for traveling by train during Tet

During the days leading up to Tet, train stations are crowded due to the large number of passengers returning to their hometowns. The representative of Vietnam Railway Corporation advises passengers to pay attention to a number of things to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

Specifically, passengers must bring electronic or paper tickets, personal identification documents (children must bring birth certificates) for ticket control at the station entrance and train cars. Personal information on identification documents must match the information on the train ticket to enter the station and board the train.

The railway industry advises passengers to pay attention when traveling by train during Tet

In addition, to avoid buying fake tickets, passengers should not buy tickets through intermediary entities such as black markets, pretending to be railway staff. Instead, purchase tickets directly through the railway industry’s website, at ticket counters at stations, or through electronic applications.

Passengers eligible for social policy discounts should bring relevant identification documents. Specifically, students should bring student cards, war veterans should bring veteran cards, and trade union members should bring union cards.

Passengers should arrive at the station 30 minutes to 1 hour before the train departure time for procedures and board the correct train, car number, and seat number printed on the ticket.

Passengers traveling by train should bring small and compact luggage, with each passenger carrying no more than 20kg and taking care of the luggage themselves.

@Vietnamnet