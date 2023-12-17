Add new flight route from Seoul to Lien Khuong airport

Jeju Air (South Korea) officially inaugurates its flight route from Seoul (the capital of South Korea) to Lien Khuong Airport (Lam Dong) and vice versa.

On the afternoon of December 14th, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Phuc, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, announced that Jeju Air will officially hold the opening ceremony for the Seoul-Lien Khuong flight route on the early morning of December 21st.

Currently, there are about 30 – 35 flights every week from Korea to Lien Khuong

According to Mr. Phuc, the first flight from Seoul to Da Lat by Jeju Air (South Korea) is expected to land at Lien Khuong Airport at 1:30 a.m. on December 21st. Lam Dong Province has instructed the Investment Promotion and Trade-Tourism Promotion Center to coordinate with several departments, sectors, and Lien Khuong Airport to prepare the best conditions to welcome the first group of tourists arriving on Jeju Air’s flight at Lien Khuong Airport.

Lien Khuong Airport reported that in recent months, the airport has been receiving 30-35 flights from South Korea every week. Specifically, Vietjet flies from Incheon and Pusan to Lien Khuong, while Pacific Airlines operates flights from Muan to Lien Khuong and vice versa (chartered flights). Each flight carries 150-160 Korean tourists to Da Lat. Now, with Jeju Air officially opening the Seoul-Da Lat route, it will bring many benefits to both sides.

Currently, Korean tourists account for over 50% of the international visitors to Lam Dong.

@Thanhnien.vn