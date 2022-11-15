Acoustic scanner detects mysterious signal near Titanic wreck

After 26 years, the expedition team solved the mystery of the signal emitted near the wreck of the Titanic.

The Titanic, the full name Royal Mail Ship Titanic, is considered the largest, most modern, splendid and luxurious ship of the early 20th century. The ship was once considered a pinnacle of maritime architecture marine and a technological advance, hailed as “unsinkable” by The Shipbuilder magazine.

On April 14, 1912, the Titanic sailed from the port city of Southampton, southeast England, to New York (USA). However, just five days after setting off, the ship hit an iceberg and sank into the Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,500 people.

After 110 years, the Titanic is still mentioned as the most tragic disaster in the world’s maritime history.

To this day, the wreck of the Titanic is still lying on the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean and slowly disintegrating at a depth of nearly 4,000 meters, but it is not alone when divers have just made an unexpected discovery in the surrounding groundwater as reported by CNN.

Accordingly, PH Nargeolet, a veteran navigator of the Nautile submersible (France) and a diver specializing in Titanic research, discovered a mysterious light spot on the screen of a sonar scanner (specializing in sound scanning) in 1996. But since then, the origin of that bright spot has not been explained.

During an expedition to the Titanic wreck earlier this year, Mr. Nargeolet and four other researchers returned to the site of the previous signal detection with the determination to solve this mystery.

Based on the size of the blob, Mr. Nargeolet suggested it could be another shipwreck. But what the team found was a rocky ridge formed by different volcanic geological systems, and is home to a large number of lobsters, deep-sea fish, mollusks and many species of coral. thousand years old.

“It’s fascinating about biology. The creatures that live here are very different from those found in other deep seas. Mr. Nargeolet has done very important scientific work. At first, Mr. Nargeolet just thought it would be found a shipwreck, but in my opinion, what he found was even more amazing,” said Professor Murray Roberts at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and a member of the expedition team.

A part of the reef that the expedition team discovered – Photo: NY Post

According to Mr. Roberts, the deep sea plain is the term used to refer to the seabed at a depth of 3,000 – 4,000m, covering about 60% of the Earth’s surface. Scientists often think that this area of ​​​​the seabed contains a lot of mud and does not have many creatures. However, with Mr. Nargeolet’s new discovery, Professor Roberts said that the deep sea plain could be home to more marine life, compared to what scientists have learned.

The research team is analyzing images and videos of coral reefs to share information discovered with the aim of improving scientific understanding of deep-sea creatures. Mr. Roberts hopes to be able to link this new discovery to his Atlantic ecosystem project, Atlantic, which aims to further study and protect the fragile ecosystem within the reef.

In addition, OceanGate Expeditions – the financial support for this year’s expedition of Mr. Nargeolet, will continue to study the wreck of the Titanic and the surrounding area in 2023.

Source: CafeBiz