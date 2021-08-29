Acecook’s CEO says “All instant noodle products are safe for local consumers”

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced its decision to recall a range of Acecook Vietnam instant noodle products.

General Director of Acecook Vietnam Kajiwara Junichi said that all of the firm’s instant noodle products are safe for local consumers.

A food expert said he was aware of the incident and was investigating the cause of the incident.

During a press meeting on Saturday, General Director of Acecook Vietnam Kajiwara Junichi said that all of the firm’s instant noodle products are safe for local consumers, following Ireland’s warning over a banned substance found in Acecook’s Hao Hao instant noodle and Good vermicelli.

Some batches of Hao Hao and Good noodles produced by the Acecook Vietnam Company contained ethylene oxide. This is a substance that cannot be used in foods sold in the European Union (EU), according to information on the FSAI website published on August 20.

In the recall list, there are 3 products, including Hao Hao spicy and sweet and sour shrimp noodles (77g, expiration date September 24, 2022) and Good noodles (56g, expiration date November 10, 2022) belonging to the Company Acecook Vietnam. The remaining Yato fish noodles (120g, expiration date 30 November 2022) come from China.

“Certain batches of instant noodle products are being recalled due to the presence of the unauthorized pesticide ethylene oxide. This pesticide is not authorized for use in food sold in the EU. Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to this substance needs to be minimized. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.” The FSAI stated on its website and attached a list of recalled products.

Information from the Ministry of Health said that today (August 28), the Food Safety Department will ask the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to clarify why instant noodles are currently headed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

