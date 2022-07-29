Abandoned water park in Hue appeared spooky in international MV

The spooky beauty is a bit scary after many years of being abandoned of Thuy Tien lake water park many times appearing in international music videos.

The ghostly scene, tinged with the ruin of time at Thuy Tien lake water park, Hue is the main scene in the MV Bad Memories by MEDUZA, James Carter combined with Elley Duhé, FAST BOY.

MV Bad Memories belongs to the EDM genre. The background in the abandoned park is color-corrected to create effects, so it makes viewers feel more mysterious. The dragon statue on the building gives a magnificent, beautiful sight like a sci-fi movie.

This is not the first time the venue has appeared in an international music video. In 2018, singer NIKI chose Thuy Tien lake water park to make MV Warpaint.

The KPOP We Must Love MV of the ONF group also finds the most mysterious and magical scenes in this place such as abandoned stands, dragon’s head, outstanding graffiti drawings…

This abandoned water park is located on Thien An hill, Thuy Tien lake (Thuy Bang commune, Huong Thuy town), about 10 km southwest of Hue city center. In 2004, the park was put into operation to serve tourists, but only half a year later was abandoned for unknown reasons.

There are many unique works such as water music, aquarium, etc. Over time, the buildings have rusted, decayed, overgrown trees make people feel creepy.

However, this is an extremely impressive check-in place that is hunted by many people who love the unique and strange. The international press has repeatedly reported on Thuy Tien lake water park, attracting foreign tourists to visit and explore.

