A western province has the highest percentage of qualified workers in the country

According to the PCI Report 2021, the PCI index measures the quality of economic governance of the provincial government in 10 areas important to the development of businesses in the private sector. One of the factors that determines the quality of local governance is the policy on training labor.

Regarding the labor training index, Hanoi is the locality with the highest index score with 7.64 points. Second place is Quang Ninh province with 7.27 points. The following provinces and cities are Hai Phong, Da Nang, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh…

Source: PCI 2021

For the survey questionnaire on this index, Dong Thap was assessed as the locality with the highest quality of labor in the country with 80% of local workers fully or partially meeting the needs of enterprises.

Source: GSO

The second most appreciated locality is Ninh Binh with 73% of employees meeting the needs of businesses. A province in the Central Highlands region that is also rated high in labor quality is Lam Dong with more than 70%.

Other localities that also have more than 70% of employees who can meet the needs of businesses are Ninh Thuan, Hung Yen and Thanh Hoa. In addition, in the top 10 localities with the highest proportion of workers that fully or partially meet the needs of enterprises are Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong and Hau Giang.

In addition, the survey also collected opinions of foreign invested enterprises (FDI) in the localities. According to the report, in general, the current labor quality is still assessed by FDI enterprises as relatively meeting the needs.

An assessment of the quality of labor in the province and city where they operate shows that only 15% of enterprises said that local labor fully meets and 43% said that local labor meets most of the demand for employment. of the enterprise. Meanwhile, 37% said that the quality of labor was at a Good level and about 5% rated it largely or completely failed to meet the needs of enterprises.

Source: PCI 2021

However, FDI enterprises are quite optimistic about the situation of improving labor quality in the future. Enterprises’ assessment of the quality of local labor has steadily improved in recent years, both in terms of the quality of general education and the quality of vocational training.

Source: CafeF