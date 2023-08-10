A Western guest suddenly received a gift of paper horses from Vietnamese people

Having just returned to France, Arnaud Zein El Din received a series of messages from Vietnamese people wanting to give a paper horse, which he could not bring on the plane.

In early July, Arnaud Zein El Din (44 years old, Mexican) had 3 weeks to visit Hanoi. During these days, he was attracted by the cultural features of the Vietnamese, so he decided to collect many items such as mortar hats, plows, sedge mats, masks, glass cups, brooms or bamboo utensils. Arnaud liked the paper horse (votive) best because he was impressed with the design and pattern printed on it. On August 3, he brought it home but was refused by the airline to transport it due to its size.

“It’s a very delicate craft. I didn’t know they would be burned as an offering. I feel regretful to leave them behind at the airport,” he said.

The image of a foreign man buying a paper horse as a souvenir was shared on social networks, attracting much attention. Many people expressed regret when the gift was left behind.

Knowing the guest’s story and feelings for Vietnam, Son Dang, an architect in Hanoi, came up with the idea to buy another paper horse to send by post. Looking forward to many people joining hands to show hospitality, he wrote on his personal page calling on August 4.

After four days, the group received 1.8 million VND in donation, he spent another 2.2 million VND to cover the shipping fee to France.

The architect and his friends searched all over Hanoi to buy a model horse but couldn’t, so he had to find votive goods factories in Bac Ninh and Thuong Tin (Hanoi).

There are a few models here that are quite similar but large in size, if sent to France (because Arnaud will be here for a while), then moving back to Mexico will be very cumbersome, so Mr. Son bought a small but more sophisticated horse. Ask for Arnaud’s address to send the gift.

On August 9, the paper horse was shipped and is expected to arrive in France in 7-10 days.

Receiving a message from Mr. Son’s group, Arnaud said he was surprised because he did not think the image of himself holding a paper horse at Noi Bai airport would be so famous. He also received many text messages asking him to send gifts from strangers.

“Compared to the old horse, the gift from Mr. Son’s group is brighter and more beautiful. I am very touched when I receive the attention from the Vietnamese. I will put this gift in the most solemn area of ​​the house. Viet Nam is not only beautiful because of the landscape, but also because of his kind heart,” said the 44-year-old man.

Telling more about the journey in Vietnam, Arnaud said the trip was “too wonderful” and felt right when he decided to extend the time from 10 days to 21 days.

During this time, the Mexican man walks around the nooks and crannies of Hanoi. He had the opportunity to “bathe in the fairy” in the Red River, participate in a field meeting, eat and drink with the people, experience drinking coffee on the sidewalk, enjoy beer and delicious dishes such as bun cha, La Vong fish cake. , rolls, green bean cakes, nuggets.

“There are times when I think I’m a real Vietnamese when I quickly adapt to cross the street, like to listen to the noisy sounds from the street and watch the rush of people driving,” he said.

Arnaud is cherishing the intention of making a digital museum of personal crafts and insists that he will definitely return to Vietnam because “he has left a part of his heart in this beautiful country”.