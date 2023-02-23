A UK driver pays visits to the relatives of Vietnamese truck tragedy victims

Mr. John Hurson, 53, has experienced feelings that are beyond words after traveling to see the relatives of the dead in the tragedy of the 39 Vietnamese immigrants who died in containers in Essex county, northeast of London, England.

Mr. John claimed that he could still recall how he felt nearly 4 years ago. When he learned at the time—through the press and local media—that 39 Vietnamese victims had perished in a container in Essex as a result of a line that trafficked people into the UK illegally, he was horrified and furious.

“I’m upset that people from my nation are to blame for this horrific occurrence, but I’m also sorry that it happened. I don’t know who caused this catastrophe, but some of the defendants reside not over 30 kilometers from where I live here in Northern Ireland,” the guy stated.

Mr. John also operated the vehicle that contained the identical container that the 39 victims encountered in their final moments of life. He’s been plagued by it for more than a year because every time he opens the trunk door to unload, he recalls the same folks who have died there. No matter how frightened or how many times someone begged for help, they only received dreadful despair.

Tyrone to Vietnam

He had often wanted to visit Vietnam, and the tragedy had spurred him to go it. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to put his plans on hold. As international travel resumed in September 2022, Mr. John started organizing the trip. He landed in Hanoi on February 7 and started his trek to see the victims’ relatives on February 11.

“I want the families to know that our nation’s citizens will never forget that tragedy and the awful deaths it caused. Every family that comes to visit leaves me with sentiments that are really special and difficult to put into words. I walk around with a banner that reads, “Tyrone to Vietnam,” as a sign of sharing and friendship as well as a remembrance for the victims’ families.” – John continued.

Mr. John claimed that each visiting family gives a token of appreciation. It was a little cross that stood for the Donaghmore and Ardboe regions in his native Tyrone. And those crosses, holding the heart of a Western man with a kind heart, are set on the altar of each household.

“I don’t think my visit will ease the suffering of those who remain since their suffering is beyond repair. But I do hope I may provide them some comfort,” he continued.

Mr. John continued his exploration of Vietnam from North to South after the visit. He will spend a month in Vietnam and will soon travel to Ho Chi Minh City.

@thanhnien.vn