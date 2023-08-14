Home » A tourism enterprise cooperates to provide European train tickets in Vietnam
Train tickets and train passes are provided electronically, and visitors may quickly check in on trains going within Europe by scanning QR codes.

by Linh Vu
Both Europeans and visitors to Europe love the experience of train travel. (Photo: The Savvy Back Packer)

If you are planning to go to Europe in the near future, you will be able to purchase train tickets and train passes to 33 member nations and territories directly in Vietnam.

Rail Europe Company (Rail Europe, with headquarters in Paris, France) has signed an agreement to designate Rail Europe’s sales representative in Vietnam. Accordingly, Anh Viet Hop on – Hop Off Vietnam Company Limited became Rail Europe’s official partner in Vietnam. The parties made this announcement on the afternoon of August 11 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Anh Viet Hop on – Hop off Vietnam Co., Ltd. will assist visitors in booking, reserving, and advising on travel itineraries inside Europe through the partnership.

Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, has long been considered to be a dynamic tourism market. That is why Rail Europe is expanding its business system into the Vietnamese market.

According to Mr. Richard Leonard, Rail Europe’s General Manager for the Asia-Pacific area, Rail Europe’s trade partners throughout the world have been advertising and selling train tickets and passes as an ideal choice for train passengers looking to discover Europe’s distinctive treasures.

The Eurail Global Pass is a popular ticket and pass that many people use to travel within Europe, as it provides unlimited rail travel to 33 European destinations.

@vtv.vn

