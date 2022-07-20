Home » A terrible heat wave is happening in the UK
Trending

A terrible heat wave is happening in the UK

by Phuoc Hong

Both highways and runways have been “liquefied” during a record-breaking heat wave in the UK, with temperatures forecast to reach 43 degrees Celsius today.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 1.

Britain is experiencing a record heat wave with the highest temperature forecast to be above 43 degrees Celsius. Even on the night of July 18, temperatures in London and surrounding areas remained at 30 degrees Celsius.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: The asphalt melts, the car catches on fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 2.

Before the heat wave was described as “like hell”, ambulance crews were operating at full capacity as the number of people needing medical assistance skyrocketed because of the high temperatures.Authorities also recommend that people limit going out to reduce the rate of hospitalization due to heat stroke, thereby reducing the pressure on the urgent care system these days.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 3.

A car caught fire on the road because it was too hot.Temperatures in the UK are forecast to rise above 40 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 38.7 degrees Celsius.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: The asphalt melts, the car catches on fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 4.

Another vehicle caught fire on the road.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 5.

The fields caught fire when the temperature was too high.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: The asphalt melts, the cars catch on fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 6.

The scene of a fire seen from the air.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 7.

Security personnel give water to soldiers guarding the Queen’s residence amid hot weather.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 8.

People take advantage of the cool moment when the sun goes down.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 9.

The beach was packed with people to cool off.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 10.

The hot weather makes people take every opportunity to cool off.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: The asphalt melts, the car catches on fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 11.

A hearty party is not necessarily as attractive as a cool party in the middle of a stream.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 12.

Cool down at home.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 13.

Lakes become 5-star swimming pools.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 14.

The heat was so severe that the asphalt on many streets was melted.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 15.

The railway is also deformed because of the high temperature.

How terrible is the heat wave like hell in the UK: Asphalt melts, cars catch fire, the lake becomes a 5-star swimming pool - Photo 16.

Even the airport runway could not withstand the impact of the scorching sun.Repairs must be made immediately to ensure a safe takeoff and landing.

Source: CafeF

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter