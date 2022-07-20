A terrible heat wave is happening in the UK

Both highways and runways have been “liquefied” during a record-breaking heat wave in the UK, with temperatures forecast to reach 43 degrees Celsius today.
Britain is experiencing a record heat wave with the highest temperature forecast to be above 43 degrees Celsius. Even on the night of July 18, temperatures in London and surrounding areas remained at 30 degrees Celsius.
Before the heat wave was described as “like hell”, ambulance crews were operating at full capacity as the number of people needing medical assistance skyrocketed because of the high temperatures.Authorities also recommend that people limit going out to reduce the rate of hospitalization due to heat stroke, thereby reducing the pressure on the urgent care system these days.
A car caught fire on the road because it was too hot.Temperatures in the UK are forecast to rise above 40 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 38.7 degrees Celsius.