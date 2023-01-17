A strong cold spell hit northern provinces of Vietnam

A cold spell has brought chilling weather to northern Vietnam, lowering temperatures in some areas to as low as three degrees Celsius over some days from Monday, while other parts of the country will be warmer, the central weather agency reported on Sunday.

Under the influence of the cold wave, the northern and north-central areas are forecast to have rain in some places while the temperature has begun to drop sharply on the first day of this week, especially in mountainous sites where snowing and frost are possible, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

The lowest temperatures in these regions are to range from nine to 12 Celsius degrees from Monday to Wednesday, which will fall to six to nine degrees in mountainous terrain and even to around three degrees in highly mountainous areas.

Specifically, the northwestern region will be cloudy and slightly windy, with rain in the forecast in some places, accompanied by snowing on high mountains. The temperatures will range from under five to 19 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region will have rain, too, but it will be colder, with the lowest temperature of under three degrees Celsius and the highest one at 17 degrees.

The wind force will be 12-19 kph, which will increase to 38 kph in coastal areas, together with squalls of up to 61 kph.

From Thanh Hoa Province to Thua Thien Hue Province in the central part, there will be showers and moderate to heavy rains in many places, possibly together with thunderstorms, amid winds of 6-28 kph and the cold weather at 19-23 degrees Celsius.

During the rainstorm, there may be whirlwinds, lightning and powerful winds, the center warned.

From Da Nang City to Binh Thuan Province in the south-central part, it will be warmer, at 22-30 degrees Celsius, with sunshine in daytime and showers at nighttime. The wind force will be 6-19kph.

In the Central Highlands and southern regions, it will be cloudy and sunny in daytime and rainy in the evening, with slight winds and temperatures ranging from 16 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Tuoi Tre News