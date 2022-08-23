A series of photos from the past and present of the world’s most famous cities of the past century

In just a few decades, many cities around the world have changed their faces, proving their rapid development.
The world has evolved rapidly over the past 100 years and it would be surprising to see how much things have changed in comparison. There are famous cities in the world – such as Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) or Hong Kong (China) that have almost nothing to do with the early 20th century, and cities like Dubai that don’t even exist. at that time.
The before and after photos of these beautiful cities are sure to give you a fresh perspective on all the familiar landmarks.