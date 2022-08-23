Home » A series of photos from the past and present of the world’s most famous cities of the past century
by Phuoc Hong

In just a few decades, many cities around the world have changed their faces, proving their rapid development.

The world has evolved rapidly over the past 100 years and it would be surprising to see how much things have changed in comparison. There are famous cities in the world – such as Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) or Hong Kong (China) that have almost nothing to do with the early 20th century, and cities like Dubai that don’t even exist. at that time.

The before and after photos of these beautiful cities are sure to give you a fresh perspective on all the familiar landmarks.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2000 and now

Seoul, Korea – 1900 and now

Singapore – 2000 and now

Tokyo, Japan – 1945 and now

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – 1930 And Now

Sydney, Australia – 1932 and now

Shenzhen, China – 1964 and now

Bangkok, Thailand – 1988 and now

Athens, Greece – 1862 and now

Toronto, Canada – 1930 and now

Berlin, Germany – 1945 and the 1990s

Hong Kong, China – 1980 and now

Jakarta, Indonesia 1960 and now

London, UK – 1920 and now

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 1920 and now

New York, USA – 1962 and now

Shanghai, China – 1987 and now

Los Angeles, USA – 1940 and now

Source: CafeF

