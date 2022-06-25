A petrol station was fined nearly VND 860 million for selling gasoline that did not meet standards.

The People’s Committee of Binh Duong province has just issued a decision to sanction an administrative violation of nearly VND 860 million against a company specializing in petroleum trading in Ben Cat town, for selling goods of poor quality that do not conform to technical regulations. national art.

The administratively sanctioned enterprise is Binh Duong Pham Vu One Member Limited Liability Company, located on DT 741 Street, Phu Nghi Quarter, Hoa Loi Ward, Ben Cat Town, Binh Duong Province.

Previously, on May 23, the inspection team of Market Management Team No. 5, Binh Duong Market Management Department coordinated with Binh Duong Provincial Department of Standards, Metrology and Quality and Team 3 – Police Investigation Department. crimes of corruption, economy, smuggling (PC03) – Binh Duong Provincial Police conducted an inspection on Binh Duong Pham Vu One Member Limited Liability Company.

Through the test, the Market Management Team No. 5 conducted a quick test of the Ron 95-III gasoline sample, the results had octane values ​​of 101.1 and 101.6, respectively. Due to doubts about the quality of gasoline being traded, Market Management Team No. 5 took 01 (one) sample of Ron 95-III gasoline to send for quality testing at a functional unit.

On June 2, the Market Management Team No. 5 received the sample test results from the Technical Center for Standards and Quality 3, the Ron 95-III gasoline sample had a quality that did not conform to the National Technical Regulations. family.

Right after that, the interdisciplinary inspection team came to work with Binh Duong Pham Vu Company to announce the test results. Through inspection, the total amount of Ron 95-III infringing gasoline in the company’s warehouse is 11,460 liters.

With the violation of Binh Duong Pham Vu One Member Limited Liability Company, based on the regulations on handling administrative violations, the Market Management Team No. 5 advised the Market Management Department to submit to the Human Resources Committee. People of Binh Duong province consider and issue decisions to sanction administrative violations according to their competence.

Source: CafeF