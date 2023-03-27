A once-popular tourist spot in Danang now looks rundown

The zoo in 29th March Park (Da Nang) used to be a popular tourist destination, but now it has fallen into a state of despair as the number of animals dwindles.

The zoo in 29th March Park (Thanh Khe district, Da Nang city) has existed for over 30 years and is a memorable destination for many locals. However, at present, there are only 18 animals left, including 11 deer, 6 monkeys, and 1 python, with the number decreasing due to some species dying of old age.

According to reports, the animals here are kept in small cages, with an area of ​​about 700m2, which limits their growth and development. Due to the small space, the monotony of the individuals, and the lack of professional animal caretakers, most of the animals are weak and underdeveloped.

Many deer are kept in an area of ​​only about 100m2, moving slowly and sluggishly. Due to inbreeding, some of them are weak and stunted. The small cages cause poor hygiene and unpleasant odors on hot days.

Meanwhile, the monkeys are kept in small iron cages, and occasionally, some locals bring them some fruits to eat, but their response is slow.

In the memories of many Da Nang locals, this was once a popular weekend destination. However, the dwindling number of animals, coupled with the lack of maintenance and repairs, has made it less appealing to visitors, and the place has fallen into a state of despair.

The zoo is now managed by the Thanh Khe district Center for Culture and Sports. Every morning, staff members are assigned to take care of the zoo, cleaning and feeding the animals. However, the food is not varied.

Taking his grandchild to visit the zoo, Mr. Nguyen Tan Trung (60 years old, residing in Thanh Khe district) shook his head, feeling sorry for the animals being kept in cramped conditions and slowly dying over time.

“This zoo used to have many species of animals such as crocodiles, but they grew old and died over time. Now, the number of animals has decreased, and they are kept in cramped and weak conditions. I think the city should have a plan to relocate or release them into the natural environment for better growth conditions,” Mr. Trung shared.

Mr. Vuong Tuan Kiet, Director of the Thanh Khe district Center for Culture and Sports, said that his unit had previously proposed relocating this zoo to another place. However, until now, there has been no guidance on whether to move or not.

“Currently, the city still provides the budget for the district to take care of the zoo. We still take good care of the animals, however, there is a requirement to control the reproduction of the animals in the zoo. As for whether the zoo will be relocated or remain in its current location, we are waiting for the city’s decision,” said Mr. Kiet.

