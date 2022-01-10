A new cold spell hits northern Vietnam from tonight

Northern Vietnam to experience cold weather this week, starting from tonight, lowering temperature in the region to below 13 degrees Celsius.

The cold front will first influence the weather pattern in northern provinces before expanding its effect to north-central localities and some areas in the central region this week, according to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Light to medium rains will start dampening northern and north-central provinces on Monday night.

The average lows in the northern region will be between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius, and below 13 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, whereas the norm in tropical Vietnam is over 30 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, showers and the lowest temperature of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius are in the forecast for the coming days.

North-central localities will record the lowest mercury of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Due to the effects of the cold snap, northeast winds of 10 to 30km per hour will be recorded on the mainland.

Rough seas and waves as high as four meters will occur in the northern part of the East Vietnam Sea starting Tuesday, according to Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

