A man sentenced for selling his lover to a Chinese man for only $440

A Vietnamese court has sentenced a man to seven years in jail for tricking and selling his partner to China.

Cut Van Xuc, 30, was found guilty of human trafficking Tuesday by the Nghe An People’s Court.

According to the verdict, a native woman of Nghe An province, had developed a relationship with Xuc, a divorced man. Later, she agreed to go live with Xuc at his home.

In mid-2014, Lu Van Dung, 38, who recommended that Xuc the woman could be sold to China for marriage to men there.

According to Luu Van Dung, if the transaction succeeded, they could get VND10 million ($440) and split it and Xuc agreed.

Xuc then convinced his lover to travel to China to work, saying she could earn more in the neighboring country, so his lover believed him.

Xuc and Dung then handed the woman over to another woman named Lu Thi Niem, 36.

Niem smuggled the woman into China and sold her to a man there for VND234 million ($10,300), according to VNExpress.

