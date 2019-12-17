Home » A man illegally captured a turtle weighing more than 10kg from Hoan Kiem lake
Life

A man illegally captured a turtle weighing more than 10kg from Hoan Kiem lake

by Helen Huynh
by Helen Huynh

A man has been caught illegally capturing a turtle weighing more than 10 kilograms from the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in Hanoi.

Major Vu The Cuong, head of the police unit in Hang Trong Ward, Hoan Kiem District confirmed on Monday evening that officers had taken into custody Thai Huu H., 41, who hails from the north-central province of Nghe An.

Eyewitnesses spotted H. trying to cover up a turtle with his sweater near the Hoan Kiem Lake on the afternoon of the same day.

The incident was then reported to relevant agencies, before both the man and the turtle were brought to the police station in Hang Trong Ward.

Officers also found a hook believed to have been used in the capture of the reptile.

Work Permit in Vietnam

H. claimed to see the turtle in the lake and decided to catch it.

The local forest protection unit has been tasked with examining the turtle and finding out whether or not it belongs to a rare species.

Reports showed that it was a hard-shell turtle, according to Major Cuong.

Many people thought the captured turtle was a descendant of the legendary turtle of the Hoan Kiem Lake, which was found dead in January 2016.

However, the legendary creature, locally referred to as ‘Cu Rua’ – meaning ‘grandfather turtle’ – was a soft-shell turtle.

H. is expected to be charged for theft, the police official added.

Source: Tuoitre

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditEmail
Helen Huynh

Helen Huynh is an investment consultant at GBS - A business law firm in Vietnam and contributing writer for Vietnam Insider. If you want to start your own business in Vietnam, protect your right or you just want to ask something, you can contact Helen via info@gbs.com.vn, via +84903189033 in Mobile | Viber | WhatsApp or visit https://gbs.com.vn

You may also like

Authorities remain silent amidst terrible air pollution in...

Ninh Binh removes constructions illegally built in the...

Japan officially opens doors for direct export of...

HCM City plagued by serious shortage of social...

Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries for...

Pork prices continue rising to new highs

Coastal erosion in Hue forces many local households...

The best places in Vietnam to visit

A man was arrested for molesting a ninth-grader...

Rapid expansion of ride-hailing services caused bus revenues...

Select language »