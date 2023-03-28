A hazardous rocket was handled safely by PeaceTrees Vietnam in Quang Binh.

Earlier, on March 22, a fisherman in Quang Binh found a long metal item (a rocket)on the bottom of the Nhat Le River while fishing for oysters. As the item was retrieved from the water and brought near the market, it started releasing white smoke with an odd odor. Following receiving the information, the Quan Hau Town People’s Committee evacuated half of the market from the risky region while also informing the Quang Binh Landmine Database and Recovery Unit over the hotline.

The MTT 2 Multi-Mission Team of PeaceTrees VietNam swiftly proceeded to the area to deploy the mission as soon as the request was received. This is a 2.75 in MK 67 rocket carrying white phosphorus, according to the evaluation and identification results.

After taking technological precautions to avoid phosphorous from contacting the air, the crew safely relocated the rocket to an unoccupied residential area approximately 2 kilometers from the market to execute the detonation. On the same day, the explosives were successfully detonated.

The PeaceTrees VietNam Quang Binh project is being implemented in Quang Binh province as part of the Cooperation Project on Surveying and Clearing Cluster Munitions and Other Explosives and Explosions by PeaceTrees VietNam (PTVN), Norwegian People’s Aid Foundation (NPA), and Mine Advisory Group (MAG). The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) is funding the initiative.

@thoidai.com.vn