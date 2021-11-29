A girl in Hanoi died after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine

A ninth-grade girl in Hanoi’s Thuong Tin District died a day after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the second teenager to die following Covid vaccination in Vietnam.

She received the shot on Saturday morning as part of the city’s campaign to vaccinate people under 18, and developed a high fever by night. Her family gave her fever medicines but to no avail.

She was taken to the Thuong Tin District General Hospital and soon transferred to Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi’s biggest medical facility, but she died on Sunday morning, Nguyen Viet Binh, chairman of the district’s Nhi Khe Commune, said.

Vu Cao Cuong, deputy director of the city Department of Health, told VnExpress Monday that the cause of her death has yet to be identified.

“The department will review this vaccination incident within today.”

The Ministry of Health’s Expanded Program on Immunization Office said it would speak to the media after discussing the case with experts.

Hanoi began vaccinating children on Nov. 23, and worked its way down to 14-year-olds on the 27th. It has immunized 276,816 children so far.

The ninth-grade girl is the second teenager to die following Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Also on Sunday a 16-year-old boy in the northern Bac Giang Province who had received a Pfizer vaccine four days earlier was also confirmed dead.

The cause of death has been identified as anaphylactic shock.

More than 2 million children aged 12-17 have been vaccinated in 30 provinces and cities, or more than 23 percent of the demographic.

Vietnam has approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children 12-17.

Source: Vnexpress.

