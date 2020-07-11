Home » A foreigner, who came to Vietnam as an expert tested positive for COVID-19

by Vietnam Insider

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work in steel manufacturing has tested positive for COVID-19.

He arrived in the country on July 9 at Da Nang International Airport onboard a flight from Oman and was immediately quarantined on arrival.

He tested positive for coronavirus on July 10 and is being treated at a quarantine centre at Dung Quat Industrial Zone in Quang Ngai Province.

Foreign experts from Thailand arrive at Da Nang International Airport on July 4. —Photo nhandan.vn

The 29-year-old was coming to Vietnam to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation.

He is the 370th person to contract the virus since the first case was reported back in January. According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 270 of those cases were imported.

As of Saturday morning, Vietnam has had no new community transmitted cases for 87 days.

This story was originally posted on Vietnam News

