A foreigner tests positive for covid-19 in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh city

An Indonesian man who entered Vietnam in March has tested Covid-19 positive in Ho Chi Minh City and municipal authorities have quarantined at least 10 people.

The 31-year old man had landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC in March and been transported to the southern province of Binh Duong, where he has been staying since, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control.

The man said that over the last three months he’s been in Vietnam, he’s only commuted from his hotel in Binh Duong’s Ben Cat Town to his company, apart from shopping at some supermarkets and buying food at several eateries.

On June 30 he and an Indonesian colleague went to a clinic in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thao Dien Ward in District 2 to test for the novel coronavirus before leaving for Indonesia.

The patient then went to Ho Chi Minh City iconic Ben Thanh Market before returning to Binh Duong. After his samples tested positive, he was taken to the Binh Duong General Hospital Tuesday evening.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities quarantined 10 clinic staff and also identified others who happened to be at the clinic at that time.

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City is conducting a Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and an Elisa test on the man’s samples and that of those in direct contact.

The Health Ministry has not confirmed the Indonesian as the latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam, and the official national tally stays at 355, of whom 335 have recovered and been discharged.

Of the 20 active cases, nine have tested negative for the virus at least once.

Nationwide, 12,500 people are being isolated – 11,500 in quarantine facilities and the rest in hospitals or at home.

Reporting by Huu Cong @ VNExpress

