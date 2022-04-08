A foreign tourist died after jumping from a hotel building in Vietnam

Foreign woman jumps to death in Cat Hai District of the northern Vietnamese city of Hai Phong on Thursday night, a local official said.

The woman passed away on the spot after the jump from a hotel on Nui Ngoc Street in Cat Ba Town, Cat Hai District at around 6:00 pm on the day.

Local police examined the scene until around 8:00 pm on the same day to clarify the victim’s identity, the Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

Starting March 15, Vietnam has reopened the borders to foreign tourists and resumed its pre-pandemic visa exemption policy for citizens from 24 countries, including Japan, South Korea and European economies. Foreigners entering Vietnam only need to furnish a negative Covid-19 test certificate.

The Ministry of Health has also officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one.

The number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 89.1 percent year-on-year to 91,000 as the country has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office.

