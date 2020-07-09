Home » A foreign teacher has been jailed to six months in Vietnam, here’s why

A foreign teacher has been jailed to six months in Vietnam, here’s why

by Vietnam Insider

A British man working as an English language teacher in Ho Chi Minh city has been sentenced to six months in jail for stealing a phone.

A court in Ho Chi Minh City handed the sentence to Adam Michael Nowicki, 36, on a theft of property charge on Thursday.

According to the verdict, Nowicki had visited a massage parlor on Bui Vien Street in the District 1 backpacker precinct on March 8 where he noticed an iPhone 11, priced at VND28 million ($1,200) at local shops, left on a chair.

He subsequently pocketed the device which belonged to a female receptionist at the facility.

Following the receptionist’s chase, Nowicki finally dropped her phone in the street.

The culprit admitted the crime and told the court he had been dealing with “mental issues” since age 18, calling for mitigation.

Nowicki, a teacher at an English language center in the city, holds several criminal records related to fraud back in the U.K., investigation found.

Reporting by Anh Duy @ VNExpress

