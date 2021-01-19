A food and tourism festival will take place in Nha Trang city in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from January 29 – 31.

The event will feature 48 booths introducing visitors to tours featuring many of the most favoured tourist attractions, historical and cultural sites in Khanh Hoa province as well as agricultural products from the locality.

Festival goers can also sample typical local dishes and specialties and participate in exciting folk games.

The festival aims to promote the culture, land and people of Nha Trang city and Khanh Hoa province in general, promoting the locality as a safe and friendly destination.

Within the framework of the festival, the Hai Dang art troupe will join local students to deliver street performances in the evening.

The festival is expected to welcome around 50,000 visitors and shoppers.

This article was originally published on Dtinews