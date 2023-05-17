Home » A family of five survived a house fire in Hanoi
Life

On the morning of May 17, a fire broke out at a four-story house on Lane 125, Vinh Phuc Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi. Four fire engines were dispatched to the location after receiving the news.

by Linh Vu
fire

The fire was mainly under control by 5:30 a.m. the same day. Initial investigation revealed that the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor of the house. There were 5 persons in the house at the time of the fire; the members fled to the third story, from the balcony to the neighbor’s house, and were successfully rescued.

Fire scene. Photo: VNA

Mrs. Vu Thi N., Mr. Dao Nguyen Q., Ms. Bui Thi T., and two young children were in the residence at the time of the fire. The home is utilized for residential as well as business purposes. The fire began on the first level, in the kitchen. An electrical fault may have started the fire.

According to the authorities, after detecting the fire, Mr. Dao Nguyen Q. brought his family to the third story, then climbed over the balcony to the neighbor’s house, ensuring that no one was killed. Many family properties, however, were ruined.

The cause of the fire is being investigated further.

@vtv.vn

