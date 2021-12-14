A district in Hanoi suspends on-site dining as Covid infection rate is rising

Vietnam confirmed an additional 15,349 Covid-19 infections in 60 provinces and cities on Monday

Hanoi’s Dong Da District has banned large gatherings and suspended on-site dining amid complex Covid-19 situation.

According to the ministry’s report, 15,377 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 60 out of 63 localities in the country including Hanoi (1,000), Binh Phuoc (998), Tay Ninh (919), Ho Chi Minh (915), Ben Tre (867), Ca Mau (793), Dong Thap (740), Can Tho (680), Khanh Hoa (594), Vinh Long (581), etc.

There were 28 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 728 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 8,891 infections found in the community.

As of Monday evening, 1,423,004 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (488,174), Binh Duong (287,556), Dong Nai (92,575), Tay Ninh (39,615), and Long An (39,312).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,428,428. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 13, an additional 1,192 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,055,912.

On Monday evening, a further 242 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 28,081.

Vietnam on December 12 administered 593,374 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 132.87 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 57.96 million people having received two doses.

Hanoi district suspends on-site dining amid Covid surge

The decision came after Dong Da has been named as a district with high coronavirus risk, the only district in Hanoi to be designated as such.

The coronavirus situation in the district has been progressing in a complicated way, with new outbreaks being detected in many wards, according to local authorities.

As a coronavirus prevention measure, starting Monday noon, the district would ban gatherings of more than 10 outside of offices, schools and hospitals. All religious activities and gathering with more than 20 people in religious institutions, as well as cultural, sport and entertainment activities in public, would also be suspended.

Food and beverage establishments can only allow takeaways, and must be closed before 9 p.m. every day. Wet markets are also banned.

Residence facilities, like hotels, must not exceed half of their maximum capacity.

