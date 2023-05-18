A destination for summer travel: Sapa – One of the world’s top 50 most beautiful little towns

Sapa’s magnificent environment, extensive history, and different experiences are highly regarded by the famous travel magazine CNTraveller. When tourists arrive in Sapa in the summer of 2023, they will not only be immersed in the unique natural beauty, but they will also have the opportunity to discover spectacular events and festivals.

Spectacular summer natural scenery

Sapa’s weather in the middle of summer is calm and comfortable, with a temperature of just over 20 degrees Celsius, despite being located at a height of more than 1,600m above sea level and surrounded by gorgeous mountains. In the summer, the temperature is constantly below 20 degrees Celsius, especially at the peak of Fansipan, which is 3,143 meters above sea level. Even on a foggy day, many tourists believe they have entered a “fairy scene” with a fancy atmosphere in temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

Sapa also puts on a fantastic “coat” in the summer. The terraced fields in the Ta Van, Ta Phin, and Muong Hoa valleys are a mix of the fresh green hue of young seedlings and the iridescent gray-brown color of the water reaching to the horizon during the water season. Azaleas – exquisite flowers of the Northwest highlands – blooming late in May are still weaving pink, red, and yellow colors amid the mountains and woods, enchanting people.

There is now an azalea viewing trail in Fansipan’s spiritual complex at an altitude of 3,000 – 3,100m, allowing tourists to see the beautiful flowers of the Northwest highlands up close.

Diverse events and new tourism products

Visitors to Sapa may readily sense the enthusiasm of a number of festivals and events that are taking place all summer long. The Rose Festival is going on now till the end of the summer, with a procession in the town center every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors may dance in front of spectacular shows and take memorable pictures of vehicles covered with beautiful flowers.

Sun World Resort has established a new tourist product, the Northwest cultural area at the cable car station, to enhance the experience for visitors to Sapa in general and Fansipan in particular. This is where groups of artists from Sapa’s five ethnic minorities get together to come up with ideas for restoring ancient architectural forms and layouts, as well as to present tourists with the essence of their beliefs, food, craft, and handicraft items, and the most distinctive songs and dances of each nation.

