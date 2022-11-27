A country that always encourages people to rest

Here, overtime is discouraged and most people don’t consider it a necessity either. In fact, if you have to work overtime, people will judge your planning and time management skills as bad.

Culture promotes life balance, adequate rest

According to Business Culture, Sweden is one of the countries that has adopted a policy to improve the work-life balance for its citizens. For example, flexible working arrangements were considered and vacation regimes tested.

The Swedish government has been proactive in reducing the work-life conflicts that most women often face. They also encourage men to participate more in housework and parenting.

Parental leave is designed to encourage men to stay at home to take care of the newly born children, thereby encouraging both parents to take responsibility for raising children.

Normal working hours in Sweden are usually 40 hours a week, up to 48 hours at most. Of course, due to work requirements, some people sometimes have to work from home. Due to the development of telecommunications, more and more people are used to this.

However, always keep in mind that after 5pm, most Swedish employees take a break from work to spend time taking care of their families. Overtime is discouraged and most people don’t consider it a necessity either. In fact, if you have to work overtime, people will judge that your planning and time management skills are not good at all.

The art of living just enough – The secret of a balanced and happy life

Part of the cause of this lifestyle comes from the Lagom culture. This is the secret to helping the people of this beautiful country achieve a balanced and happy life.

As a universal concept deeply ingrained in the Swedish nation’s mindset, Lagom is a journey of discovering core values ​​and understanding yourself in the midst of the vast, vast world. From a linguistic point of view, the word “lagom” means just enough, neither redundant nor lacking in material and spiritual life. Lagom is an important factor that helps us balance work – life while enjoying full happiness and joy.

Today, to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life, we often want to find a simple and natural lifestyle. That is why the lifestyle from the Swedish kingdom is also gradually becoming popular around the world.

Due to the encouragement of moderation and balance, Swedes are always satisfied with the present, accept their shortcomings and constantly strive to rise. This concept helps them to work diligently, creatively, persistently and then reap lots of sweet results.

From the poorest country in Europe, after only 100 years of striving, today, Sweden has become one of the world’s leading happiness powers with an outstanding quality of life.

At the same time, one of Lagom’s criteria is to live slowly and sustainably. Instead of indulging in a lavish and luxurious materialistic lifestyle, people in this country are encouraged to monitor their spending, recycle waste, limit the use of plastic bags, use organic food, etc.

Most people before shopping will ask themselves the question: Do you really need this item or not? Is it necessary to own a full wardrobe, a few dozen pairs of shoes or dozens of accessories? Perhaps the answer is no.

Therefore, it is not necessary for people to work 60 hours a week to earn money, serve their shopping needs, and then fall ill again exhausted. With the spirit of “just enough” of Lagom, everyone will work just enough and rest properly, to ensure a clear mind and healthy body.

Love and enjoy nature

Swedish people always give nature a passionate, deep love. Everywhere in the country there are national parks, nature reserves, parks and greenery. Thanks to that, people can freely roam among the green natural scenery easily, whether it is grasslands, ponds, forests or farms… as long as they are conscious of environmental protection.

Children here are also encouraged to immerse themselves in nature from a young age, possibly through many practical extracurricular activities. On weekends, Swedish parents will also take their children for a walk, or together cycling or camping in the park.

Summer is also the favorite season of the people of this country. This is a great time for them to rest, rebalance their lives and find nature. According to statistics, about 20% of the population owns a small house by the lake, in the middle of the forest for summer vacation every year.

Even during summer festivals, the Swedish government often spends a huge amount of money to subsidize those who want to go to the forest. At that time, railway businesses will also issue special discount Summer Tickets to encourage people to go out.

People go surfing, picnicking, hiking. Summer here is the time to do whatever you want in nature.

