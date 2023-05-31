A continuous collision on the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh highway causes a 5-kilometer traffic jam

Around 9 a.m. on the same day, technological automobiles go from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai on the highway Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay. This car is claimed to have braked urgently around 150m after passing the Long Phuoc toll station.

At the same moment, four automobiles trailing behind did not have enough time to react and crashed with each other, resulting in a chain of five car crashes.

Five automobiles were extensively damaged in the front and back and were stuck together at the site. The collision did not result in any casualties, but it did cause a 5-kilometer traffic blockage on the route from Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai.

Following notification of the incident, traffic officers were dispatched to divide traffic lanes and coordinate with rescue forces to clear the scene. The accident had been handled by 10 a.m. the same day.

@vietnamnet.vn