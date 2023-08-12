A car crashed with two trucks, killing three members of the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Club

According to a representative of the Traffic Police Department (Ministry of Public Security), as soon as the unit received information about a particularly serious accident on Highway 14, officers and soldiers were dispatched to the scene to work with the Provincial Police to solve and investigate the cause of the accident.

According to the investigation, the stone truck was passing another vehicle when it collided with a car traveling in the other way, causing it to steer to the right.

During the steering process, the truck collided with a car carrying four Hoang Anh Gia Lai Club players and personnel, causing this automobile to lose control and crash into the car traveling in the other direction.

At the scene, the automobile was trapped between two trucks. Three individuals in the automobile died on the scene, and the driver was critically injured.

“We were notified of the traffic collision. Striker Paollo (born 1996, Portuguese nationality), assistant Duong Minh Ninh (born 1975, Pleiku City), and doctor Dao Tri (born 1992, Pleiku City) were the three HAGL members involved in the disaster. They did not make it. These members were traveling from Vinh airport to Buon Ma Thuot and then to Pleiku when they were involved in this accident,” the HAGL Club’s leader confirmed.

