A 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, triggering the highest tsunami warning

People are urged to evacuate quickly as a tsunami up to 5 meters high is expected to hit Japan’s northern coast.

At 4:10 p.m. (local time), western Japan suffered a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter believed to be northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa district, Chubu region of Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning along coastal areas of western Japan.

The Noto Peninsula area even raised the warning level to the highest of three warning levels, equivalent to the warning issued after the March 2011 earthquake in the Tohoku region.

In a televised speech, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called on people living in areas with tsunami warnings to evacuate to higher areas to ensure safety.

Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK shows part of the scene of the quake as security cameras shook violently as waves crashed onto the coast at the time of the quake in Ishikawa prefecture.

According to USGS, this strong earthquake also led to a series of strong aftershocks. Accordingly, there was a strong aftershock of 6.2 magnitude at a depth of 10 km that occurred at 4:18 p.m., about 4 km southwest of Anamizu. About 58 km away, tremors with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale were also recorded. Furthermore, another aftershock measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale was also reported at a location close to the first earthquake.

Currently, there is no specific number of casualties after the earthquake occurred. According to Kansai Electric, no abnormalities have been reported at nuclear plants in this area.

