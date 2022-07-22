A 16-year-old British pilot flies plane to Vietnam on journey around the world

Mack Rutherford, a young British-Belgian pilot, has come to Vietnam on a solo trip around the world.

According to the British Embassy in Vietnam, Mack Rutherford, a young British-Belgian man with the goal of breaking the record for the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world, landed in Da Nang on July 19.

Young pilot Mack Rutherford checked into Danang Golden Bridge – Photo: British Embassy

Departing from Bulgaria in March 2022, Mack flew Sharky – his ultralight aircraft from Europe, through Africa and now Asia, stopping at Kolkata (India) and Chiang Mai (Thailand) before coming to Vietnam.

Raised in a family with a tradition of being a pilot, the young man has experienced hundreds of hours of flying with his father, including two transatlantic flights. Earlier this year, Mack’s older sister Zara, aged 19, set the record for the world’s youngest female pilot to fly solo around the world.

Mack’s next stop is the Philippines.

Some pictures:

Mack and Sharky – his super light plane

Vietnamese flag on Mack’s plane

The young man is on a journey to break the record for the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world

@ Cafef