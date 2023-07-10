90 tons of lychee transported by airplane to 7 countries

Vietnam Airlines has reported transporting nearly 90 tons of fresh lychee fruit for export to European countries (such as the UK, France, and Germany) and Asian countries (including Japan, Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia) during the months of May, June, and early July. The total production has grown by 200% compared to the same period in 2022.

For the domestic market, the airline has also transported nearly 1,300 tons of lychee throughout the country.

Vietnam Airlines projects a 50% increase in demand for international lychee exports by air this year compared to 2022, in addition to road, sea, and rail transportation. Therefore, the company has made early plans to serve this agricultural product.

The airline has actively collaborated with local businesses and farmers to conduct market surveys before the lychee season in major regions in the northern part of the country, such as Bac Giang, Hai Duong, and Quang Ninh, in late April.

These surveys aim to assess the harvesting situation, determine the demand for air transportation of lychee for domestic and international markets, and develop appropriate policies and service plans.

Through maximum support policies for Vietnamese agricultural exports, Vietnam Airlines has been working together with lychee export companies and freight forwarding companies to establish preferential pricing policies and prioritize cargo capacity for this commodity.

At the same time, emphasis is placed on service and cargo monitoring at the airport. The goods are stored in cold storage facilities at the required temperature, given priority for quick delivery, and loaded onto flights to ensure that the lychee arrive at their destinations on schedule, preserving their fresh and high-quality condition for consumers.

