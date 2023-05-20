9 Vietnamese nationals killed in an accident in China

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning, China, is making efforts to carry out citizen protection activities following a serious traffic accident that resulted in the deaths of 9 Vietnamese nationals.

According to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning, on May 19 at 6:30 a.m. in Xingai Town, Baise City, Guangxi Province, a serious traffic accident occurred, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including 9 Vietnamese nationals.

Immediately upon receiving the information, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning proactively contacted the relevant local authorities to verify the information and actively implement necessary consular measures. They also requested that China ensure the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese nationals if they are confirmed to be among the victims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urgently coordinating with relevant domestic authorities to verify the identities of the victims and promptly inform the families of the victims and the relevant localities.

In accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Department and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning are actively monitoring the situation, closely coordinating with relevant Vietnamese and Chinese authorities, and implementing necessary measures to protect citizens and assist the families of the victims in dealing with the aftermath of the incident.