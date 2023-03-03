9 Vietnamese enterprises participate in logistics passports

With its strategic position as a transshipment and production center in the region, Vietnam will be an important logistics and trade center within the WLP network.

WLP is a global initiative founded by Dubai to facilitate the flow of world trade. Photo: Quynh Danh.

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) program has recently collaborated with the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA) and the UAE Embassy to organize the “Signing Ceremony and Launch Forum of the World Logistics Passport Program in Vietnam.”

At this event, WLP and its partner organizations and businesses signed specific agreements to implement the program in Vietnam, including Vietjet Air, Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT), Saigon Port, Gemadept Port, Lotus Port, and Sotrans Logistics.

Accordingly, Vietnamese businesses participating in this program will be able to reduce costs, save time, receive support for the network to eliminate trade barriers and have access to global markets.

Mr. Dao Trong Khoa, Permanent Vice Chairman of VLA, believes that the successful implementation of the WLP program will facilitate trade and logistics activities between Vietnam and countries within the program, especially in African and Latin American markets.

WLP is a global initiative founded by Dubai to facilitate world trade flows. This program has added Vietnam to the list of logistics and trade centers in the region, also known as a “Hub”.

With its strategic position as a transshipment and production center in the region, Vietnam will be an important Hub within the WLP network.

@Zing News