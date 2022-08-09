9-month flight ban for passenger smoked on plane

The decision to ban flights was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam after this passenger did not comply with the administrative sanction decision.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has just decided to ban flights for 9 months from August 10, 2022 to the end of May 9, 2023 with passengers D.V.T residing in Nam Hung commune, Nam Sach district, Hai Duong province.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam requires Vietnamese and foreign airlines operating in Vietnam not to transport Mr. D.V.T. on domestic and international flights departing from Vietnam during the period of flight ban.

Airports are responsible for directing their units and divisions to closely check and compare identity documents and identification of passengers using airplanes to detect and prevent him in time. D.V.T. under the no-fly period.

Earlier on June 29, this passenger intentionally smoked on flight VJ 134 despite being informed of the flight by the flight attendant.

The flight crew made a sanctioning record and reported it to the authorities of the arrival airport. When the plane landed at Noi Bai, the aviation security force escorted Mr. D.V.T. to leave the plane and hand it over to the Northern Airport Authority for handling.

The Northern Airport Authority then issued a decision on administrative sanctions in the field of civil aviation with passengers D.V.T. by means of a fine. However, past the deadline for paying the fine, passenger D.V.T. still did not comply with the sanctioning decision.

Passengers who violate regulations on smoking on board will be handled according to Decree 162/ND-CP on penalties for administrative violations in the field of civil aviation. The fine is from 3 to 5 million VND.

Before departure, flight attendants inform passengers not to smoke on board.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has issued a decision to ban passengers from flying because of smoking, fighting with passengers, and stealing other passengers’ cell phones at the airport security screening point.

@ Zing News