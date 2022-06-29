9 foods with sun protection function, protect skin from ultraviolet rays.

According to a 2017 study by Dr. Joseph S. Takahashi (Chairman of the Society for Neuroscience at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center – USA), many foods have the ability to restore an enzyme that helps protect skin from ultraviolet rays. Especially when eating them in the morning.

Here are 9 foods recommended by experts to help you effectively protect yourself from the sun from within and maintain smooth skin in the summer.

Blueberry

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants that help prevent free radicals that can damage the skin during sun exposure. In addition, vitamin C in this fruit also has the effect of removing wrinkles on the skin and resisting the effects of ultraviolet rays.

Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which protects the body from sun damage and helps relieve sunburn quickly because they are rich in vitamin E.

Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, tangerines, grapefruits… contain a lot of vitamin C. Vitamin C will have the effect of preventing skin cancer, helping to protect the skin from sunburn and the formation of black pigment on the skin.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and ellagic acid, known to offer exceptional protection from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. This delicious fruit has the ability to increase the protective effect of chemical SPF sunscreens by 20%.

Strawberry

Strawberry is a fruit rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which is one of the best natural sun protection foods. They help protect the skin from free radical damage from the sun and help keep it healthy and glowing.

Tea

Green tea contains tannic acid, which has a soothing effect on hot burns. In addition, it can protect the body from UV rays, boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Therefore, green tea acts as a natural sunscreen.

Watermelon

This is a natural cooling fruit that can reduce body temperature. It contains 40% more lycopene than tomatoes, making watermelon a great natural sun protection food.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is rich in powerful antioxidants, which help prevent oxidative stress (a condition in which free radicals and antioxidants in the body are out of balance).

In addition, cauliflower is also considered a natural sunscreen food thanks to histidine – an amino acid involved in a variety of metabolic processes. When taken into the body, this amino acid will stimulate the production of urocanic acid, which has the effect of absorbing ultraviolet radiation.

Tomato

Lycopene in tomatoes has the ability to neutralize free radicals caused by ultraviolet rays. The antioxidant content in tomatoes has the ability to prevent premature skin aging, fade wrinkles. They increase the concentration of procollagen under the skin which makes the skin more elastic.

In addition to the addition of natural fruits and vegetables, we need to get enough sleep, have a regular lifestyle and drink 2 liters of water every day. Meals need to be fortified with foods rich in vitamins A, E, zinc, and B vitamins that are good for the skin.

Source: Healthline; Vinmec Hospital