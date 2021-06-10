88 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Thursday noon report

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam reported 88 more Covid-19 infections as of Thursday noon, raising the total number of patients in the country to 9,723, the Ministry of Health has reported.

According to the ministry’s report, 86 of the newly-confirmed patients are locally-transmitted cases most of whom were detected in quarantine sites or areas under lockdown in some localities including 52 in Bac Giang, 15 in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 in Bac Ninh, four in Hanoi, two in Ha Tinh, and one each in Lang Son, Hai Duong, and Long An.

The 52 cases in Bac Giang were recorded at some industrial parks of Van Trung, Dinh Tram, Song Khe-Noi Hoang, and Quang Chau which have reported a large outbreak over the last few weeks.

As of Thursday noon, 6,536 locally-transmitted cases have been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country on April 27, including 3,673 in the virus epicentre of Bac Giang. The outbreak has so far spread to 39 cities and provinces nationwide.

Two imported patients are both Vietnamese who recently returned from abroad. They were sent to a quarantine area in Kien Giang and An Giang provinces upon arrival and are now being treated at a local hospital.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 9,723 including 8,106 locally-transmitted cases.

As of 6 pm on June 9, a total of 3,636 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

So far there have been 55 deaths, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases.

At present, over 184,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or returned from virus-hit areas are being monitored at hospitals, quarantine facilities, and at home.

On June 9, an additional 29,967 people were given Covid-19 vaccine in Vietnam, raising the total number of vaccine doses used in the country to 1,389,887. The number of people who have received two doses has risen to 47,179 .

