8 world record-breaking bridges: Vietnam has one bridge

Stretching across mountainous valleys, giant bodies of water or blocks of ice, the stunning scenery on these bridges has become a tourist attraction.

1. The shortest bridge in the world

At just 56cm wide, Bermuda’s Somerset Bridge is the world’s smallest drawbridge, just wide enough to accommodate the mast of a sailing boat. Therefore, in just a few short seconds, visitors can go all the way to the bridge.

Despite its small size, Somerset still needs maintenance. This is also one of Bermuda’s top tourist attractions, appearing on the country’s banknotes in 2009. In 2015, the bridge was officially recognized as a historical site.

Somerset Bridge in Bermuda.Photo: Times of India.

2. The largest brick bridge in the world

Built between 1846-1851, the Göltzsch viaduct (Germany) still reigns as the largest brick bridge in the world. The bridge is 78 meters high and 574 meters long. The workers used more than 26 million bricks. During construction, they discovered that the ground was not as firm as originally planned. Therefore, the central arch was built wider to increase the solidity.

Göltzsch Bridge seen from above.Photo: Shutterstock.

3. The oldest bridge in the world

The Arkadiko Bridge crosses a small creek in the southern peninsula of Greece. Dating back to the Hellenistic Bronze Age, Arkadiko is the oldest surviving bridge.

Stone, limestone and tile are the materials used to make the bridge 22 meters long and 4 meters high. The sophisticated layout of the bridge and the road shows that the bridge was built specifically for the passage of carriages.

Photo: Alamy.

4. The longest suspension bridge in the world

Sky Bridge 721 (Czech Republic) became the longest suspension bridge in the world in May. Stretching 95 meters above the valley of the Mlýnský stream with an elevation of 721 meters, visitors can take the cable car, walk or cycle on the 4 km long trail to reach the entrance.

Photo: Shutterstock.

5. The longest glass bottom bridge in the world

The Northwest region of Vietnam has the longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world named Bach Long. The bridge is located in Moc Chau district (Son La province) with a length of 632 meters, with the north part over the cliff is 290 m, on the cliff 342 m.

Under the bridge is a depth of 150 meters, creating a sense of adventure for visitors when walking on the bridge. But at this height, visitors have the opportunity to admire the majestic natural scenery. To ensure safety, the bridge uses super tempered glass consisting of 3 layers, 40 mm thick.

In addition, the bridge is also equipped with a simulated light and sound system, making the visitor’s experience more enjoyable.

This is the 3rd glass bridge in Vietnam, after Dragon May Bridge (Lai Chau) and Love Bridge (Moc Chau). A project of this caliber has been cherished and implemented for a long time. On April 30, Moc Chau opened the bridge and opened the door to welcome many tourists. At that time, Bach Long Bridge appeared on many foreign newspapers.

Photo: India.com.

Ảnh: The Indian Express.

Photo: Business Insider.

7. The longest bridge in the world

The title of the world’s longest bridge, in any category, goes to the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China. The bridge connecting two eastern Chinese cities, Shanghai and Nanjing, is 164.8 km long and about 31 meters high.

About 10,000 workers took 4 years to build. The bridge was opened in 2011.

Photo: Alamy.

8. The widest bridge in the world

The Guinness Book of World Records listed Tahya Masr in Egypt as the widest cable-stayed bridge in the world. The 67.3-meter-wide bridge eased traffic was inaugurated in 2019. Before that, this title belonged to Canada’s 65-meter-wide Port Mann bridge.

Source: Love Exploring