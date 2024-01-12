8 fireworks display locations for Lunar New Year 2024 in Binh Thuan, Dong Nai

104
The Lunar New Year 2024 in Dong Nai and Binh Thuan will feature 8 fireworks display locations to serve the local residents and tourists at the moment of the New Year’s Eve.
On January 10th, the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan province officially announced information regarding the organization of cultural, artistic, sports activities, and low-altitude fireworks on the eve of the Lunar New Year 2024.
Fireworks display time in Dong Nai will start at 0:00 a.m. to 0:15 a.m. on February 10, 2024.