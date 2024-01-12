8 fireworks display locations for Lunar New Year 2024 in Binh Thuan, Dong Nai

Accordingly, across the entire province, there will be 5 locations organizing low-altitude fireworks displays to serve the local residents and tourists, including: Phan Thiet City with 1 display featuring 150 launchers, lasting no more than 15 minutes; La Gi Town with 1 display featuring 120 launchers, lasting no more than 15 minutes; Tuy Phong, Bac Binh, Ham Thuan Bac districts, each with 1 display featuring 90 launchers, lasting no more than 15 minutes.

The fireworks will start at midnight and last until 12:15 AM on February 10, 2024.

Regarding the funding, the People’s Committees of the districts and towns are responsible for mobilizing social contributions and will not use the state budget. In Phan Thiet City, the Department of Culture, Sports, Tourism of Binh Thuan province will allocate funds from the socially mobilized sources sponsored by businesses for organizing the activities of the National Tourism Year 2023, which have not been fully utilized.

Earlier, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai province also provided information about organizing fireworks for the Lunar New Year 2024.

Specifically, there will be 3 fireworks display locations across the province: Bien Hoa City, Long Khanh City, and Xuan Loc District. The locations for organizing fireworks will be at stadiums within local areas. The fireworks will start at midnight on February 10, 2024, with a duration of 15 minutes. The funding will come from social mobilization sources.

Additionally, the fireworks display program will be broadcast live at various locations in Dong Nai.

