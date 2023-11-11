7,500 cruise passengers soon to visit Vietnam

From November 10 to 26, Saigontourist Travel Company has been continuously receiving and serving three international cruise ships from Celebrity Cruises in Vietnam.

Among them, the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship followed a 5-day itinerary to Ba Ria-Vung Tau – Nha Trang – Hue – Ha Long from November 10 to 14 and then returned with a route from Ha Long – Hue – Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 18 to 22.

Vietnam is stepping up to attract international cruise passengers

Specifically, the Celebrity Solstice brought 2,700 passengers of American, Canadian, British nationalities, etc., to Vietnam for a 5-day journey across Vietnam to Phu My Port, Ba Ria-Vung Tau (on November 10), Nha Trang (November 11), Hue (November 12), and Ha Long (November 13). Immediately after, in the next voyage to Vietnam, the Celebrity Solstice continued to bring 2,700 passengers of American, Canadian, British nationalities, etc., to Ha Long (November 18), Hue (November 20), and Phu My Port, Ba Ria-Vung Tau (November 22).

At the end of November, the Celebrity Millennium cruise ship, arriving at the port in Hue on November 26, will bring 2,100 passengers of American, Canadian, British, Australian nationalities, etc., to explore the Central region in one day.

Saigontourist Travel Company representatives stated that with extensive experience in serving large groups of international cruise passengers, they have diversified attractive and rich tour itineraries at destinations, enabling passengers on the Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium cruise ships to experience the history, culture, people, and unique cuisine in all three regions of the country.

Not only providing travel services for leading cruise lines worldwide, but also in November, Saigontourist Travel Company continuously provided shipping agency services for ships belonging to Silversea Cruises and Crystal Cruises to Vietnam: Silver Muse (October 27 – November 2), Silver Whisper (November 13 – 21), and Crystal Symphony (November 26 – 27).

In addition to bringing international cruise ships to Vietnam, this company also takes Vietnamese tourists on foreign tour itineraries and experiences premium services on the world’s leading 5-star cruise ships. Currently, attractive itineraries to explore Asia, Europe during the Christmas – New Year 2024 season, and the upcoming Tet holiday are receiving considerable attention and choice from many travelers.

@Thanhnien.vn